(Corrects paragraph 3 to say second-quarter earnings per share
are 38 cents, not 41 cents)
July 25 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc's
quarterly profit more than doubled, helped by strong sales at
its established Dunkin' Donuts cafes in the United States.
Dunkin' Donuts shops in the United States, its biggest
business by revenue, reported a 4 percent rise in same-store
sales in the second quarter, compared with the 3.6 percent
increase analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected.
The Canton, Massachusetts-based company, which also owns the
Baskin-Robbins ice cream brand, said net income rose to $40.8
million, or 38 cents per share, from $18.5 million, or 15 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 5.9 percent to $182.5 million.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Arpita
Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)