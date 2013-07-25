(Corrects paragraph 3 to say second-quarter earnings per share are 38 cents, not 41 cents)

July 25 Dunkin' Brands Group Inc's quarterly profit more than doubled, helped by strong sales at its established Dunkin' Donuts cafes in the United States.

Dunkin' Donuts shops in the United States, its biggest business by revenue, reported a 4 percent rise in same-store sales in the second quarter, compared with the 3.6 percent increase analysts polled by Consensus Metrix had expected.

The Canton, Massachusetts-based company, which also owns the Baskin-Robbins ice cream brand, said net income rose to $40.8 million, or 38 cents per share, from $18.5 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5.9 percent to $182.5 million.