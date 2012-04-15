By Ernest Scheyder
NEW YORK, April 15 Would you bulletproof a Kia?
If you live in Brazil, the answer could very well be yes - to
guard against robbers at stop signs in Sao Paulo or traffic jams
in Brasilia.
Armor plating isn't just for aristocrats anymore as the
world's seventh-largest economy grapples with high rates of
kidnapping, murder and robbery.
DuPont, widely known as a chemical maker, introduced
its bulletproof Kevlar fiber and SentryGlas car kit Armura in
2008 to middle class Brazilian families with Chevrolets, Hondas
and yes, even low-cost Kias.
Now, it wants to bulletproof taxis that will shuttle
visitors between events for the 2014 World Cup soccer
championship and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic games.
"We wanted to bring a solution to a family that wants
protection but doesn't have money to afford classic car armor,"
said Carlos Benatto, business manager for DuPont Armura.
Armura, sold only in Brazil, protects against bullets up to
.38 caliber. Sales rose 70 percent in the first quarter of this
year compared with 2011.
DuPont said annual sales of Armura amounted to tens of
millions of U.S. dollars, but it declined to be more specific.
Sales for the company's Safety & Protection unit, which makes
Armura, rose 17 percent in 2011 to $3.9 billion.
The kit costs about $12,000 (21,984 reais), weighs roughly
200 pounds (90 kilograms), and takes 15 days to install. A
DuPont-approved technician replaces a car's windows with
SentryGlas, and puts Kevlar panels behind the door panels.
Because it relatively light weight, the kit does not cut fuel
efficiency, DuPont said.
Many middle-class families might struggle to afford Armura,
which adds roughly 30 percent to the 59,900 reais ($32,790) cost
of a Kia Soul, but alternatives could prove to be
more expensive.
DuPont said that more than 100 mechanics in Brazil offer car
armoring services, cobbling together parts from different
vendors that cost twice as much as Armura. Some of them might
incorporate Kevlar.
Developed by DuPont in 1965, Kevlar is the industry standard
for bulletproofing door panels, but it is also used in flak
jackets, socks and tires. DuPont has even developed a Kevlar
tornado and hurricane shelter.
DuPont's bet that customers would like the convenience of
one kit designed to seamlessly integrate with their cars is also
paying off not only because Armura can be installed in 11
vehicles, including Toyota's Corolla and the Chevrolet
Cruze made by General Motors.
DuPont said it is also talking to automakers about
installing Armura in new vehicles.
Alexandre Sarafian, a 25-year-old sporting goods retailer in
Sao Paulo, decided to bulletproof a Kia Sportage for his mother,
even though he wanted to buy a different car, because the
Sportage is compatible with Armura.
"This is to get away from the day-to-day violence ... which
should be diminishing, but it's not," said Sarafian.
"Bulletproofing can get expensive, and you don't really recover
that cost when you sell the car. So it's better not to pay so
much."
In Brazil, high rates of petty and violent crimes have
fueled the demand for security products and services. In
Salvador, the country's third-largest city, the murder rate has
more than doubled over the past year, in part because of a
police strike.
Brazilians spend roughly $8 billion every year on private
security, according to Brazil's biggest private guards' union.
That's as much as the U.S. government spent on security
contractors during the first four years of the Iraq war, data
from the U.S. Congressional Budget Office showed.
Armura protects against most handguns commonly used in
Brazil, Benatto said.
Sao Paulo's notorious traffic is partly a consequence of
crime, as people too scared to take public transportation choose
to drive. But thieves have discovered that traffic jams provide
opportunities to prey upon the public.
"This is the type of thing we're trying to prevent," said
Benatto.
Armura's success in Brazil has exceeded DuPont's
expectations, so the company is planning to bring the kit to at
least two other countries, but it would not name them.
($1 = 1.83 reais)
