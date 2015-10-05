Oct 5 DuPont Chief Executive Ellen
Kullman is stepping down this month and will be replaced
temporarily by board member and veteran U.S. executive Edward
Breen, who oversaw the break-up of conglomerate Tyco
International.
The chemical and crop company, which is struggling with the
strong U.S. dollar and weakening agricultural markets in Brazil
and other emerging markets, slashed its earnings forecast for
the second time this year.
Shares of DuPont, officially known as E.I. du Pont de
Nemours & Co, rose 5.6 percent to $54.17 in extended trading.
Kullman, 59, joined the company more than 27 years ago and
has been its CEO since 2009. Earlier this year, she fended off
an attempt by activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund
Management to land board seats. Trian declined comment on
Kullman's exit.
Before Monday's announcement, Du Pont shares were down
nearly 28 percent from May 12, the day before Peltz lost his
proxy battle with DuPont. Kullman acknowledged as recently as
last week that the slide in its share price was "a concern."
A major DuPont shareholder said on Monday that Kullman's
decision to leave makes it far less likely that Peltz would
launch a second proxy contest.
There was wide expectation that Peltz's Trian, which has
kept a 2.5 percent stake in DuPont, would have another go at
DuPont come next proxy season.
"Clearly the board has continued to press Peltz's concerns
about underperformance and some steps were taken," said the
investor, who asked not to be named.
Because of the tough currency and demand environment, DuPont
lowered its 2015 forecast for operating earnings per share to
about $2.75 from $3.10. It already cut its forecast in July.
"Kullman appears to be accepting the blame for not having
good visibility on the company's earnings," said SunTrust
Robinson Humphrey analyst James Sheehan, adding that the
appointment of Breen should please activist investors.
"Breen is an individual both sides respect, and he will be
accepted by Trian Partners as an interim CEO," he said. "His
selection probably does not indicate a dramatic shift in
corporate strategy."
DuPont is also speeding up cost cuts to counter weakening
sales, saying it has redesigned some operations and is now
targeting about $1.6 billion in annual savings by the end of
2017.
Excluding the impact of currency, operating earnings per
share for the year, including expected benefits from share
repurchases and cost savings, are expected to rise 3 percent
from a year earlier.
Kullman is set to leave Oct. 16, when Breen will take over
as interim CEO.
Breen was Tyco CEO from 2002 to 2012, cleaning up the mess
left behind by previous CEO Dennis Kozlowski, who left in 2002
and was subsequently convicted and imprisoned for receiving
unauthorized bonuses and other financial crimes.
Breen has been a board member of DuPont since February.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru, Christian Plumb in
New York and Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston, writing by Bill
Rigby; editing by Maju Samuel, Bernard Orr)