By Basil Katz
| NEW YORK, March 29
NEW YORK, March 29 A Chinese steel firm accused
by the United States with industrial espionage targeting
chemical giant DuPont will ask a judge to quash moves for
it to appear in court because a summons was not delivered
correctly, court filings said.
The Pangang Group, a state-owned steel
manufacturer in Sichuan province, allegedly worked with a
California businessman and others to obtain several valuable
trade secrets from DuPont, according to a U.S. indictment.
Lawyers for Pangang argued in a document filed in San
Francisco federal court on Thursday that the U.S. delivered
summonses to a New Jersey company called Pan America, which is a
"separate and distinct legal entity" from the group.
The lawyers said Pan America could therefore not be
considered a valid proxy for the Chinese company Pangang.
The lawyers said they would ask a judge on June 7 to quash
the summonses on grounds the U.S. government "delivered
summonses to an uncharged U.S. corporation that is not
authorized to accept service on their behalf."
In a criminal case, prosecutors may ask a judge to issue a
summons, which must be delivered or "served" to the defendant.
Once a defendant is served, if they do not appear in court, the
government may request a warrant.
A spokesman for the San Francisco U.S. Attorney's office,
which is prosecuting the case, did not immediately return a
request seeking comment.
The United States has identified industrial spying as a
significant and growing threat to the nation's prosperity.
However, some advocates have argued that Chinese targets are
attractive for law enforcement in an election year, due to
concerns about being called soft on China.
The Pangang Group is based in Panzhihua city in the far
south of China's Sichuan province and is western China's largest
steelmaker. It was formally known as Panzhihua Iron and Steel
(Group) Co Ltd.
The case is United States of America vs. Walter Liew,
Christina Liew et al., U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, No. 11-cr-573.
(Reporting By Basil Katz; Editing by Michael Perry)