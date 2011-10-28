* Hired Credit Suisse to advise on the sale -- sources

* Could be worth $3 billion to $4 billion -- source

Oct 28 Chemical maker DuPont (DD.N) is considering the sale of its auto and vehicle paint business and has hired Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.VX to advise on the sale, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The performance coatings business, which makes paint for cars, aircraft and boats, could be worth $3 billion to $4 billion one of the sources said.

The unit's pre-tax operating income for the first three quarters of 2011 was $210 million, up 14 percent from last year. It had $255 million in pre-tax operating income for full year 2010.

DuPont and Credit Suisse both declined to comment.

DuPont's proposed sale was previously reported by Bloomberg News.

Dupont shares were up 33 cents, or 0.7 percent, at $49.06 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Michael Erman; editing by Andre Grenon)