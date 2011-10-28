* Hired Credit Suisse to advise on the sale -- sources
* Could be worth $3 billion to $4 billion -- source
* Potential buyers could include PPG, BASF, AkzoNobel
* DuPont shares close up 1.3 percent
(Adds potential buyers and unit details)
By Michael Erman and Ernest Scheyder
Oct 28 Chemical maker DuPont (DD.N) is
considering the sale of its lucrative auto and vehicle paint
business and has hired Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.VX to
advise on the sale, according to sources familiar with the
matter.
The performance coatings business primarily sells to Maaco
and other auto paint refinishers. Ford (F.N) and General Motors
(GM.N) are also key customers, though selling to so-called
original equipment manufacturers (OEM) is not as lucrative.
The sale could net DuPont $3 billion to $4 billion, one of
the sources said.
DuPont could sell just the OEM component, keeping the
more-lucrative paint refinishing business, said Telly
Zachariades, a chemical industry mergers and acquisition
specialist at the Valence Group who is not involved in the
deal.
"That may be the logical move," Zachariades said. "DuPont
may have just concluded they're better spending their money
elsewhere and making profit elsewhere."
Potential buyers for all or part of the performance
coatings business could include PPG Industries (PPG.N), BASF
(BASFn.DE) or AkzoNobel (AKZO.AS), Zachariades said.
Representatives from PPG, BASF and AkzoNobel were not
immediately available to comment.
DuPont's performance coatings unit has seen breakneck
demand this year, with sales up 17 percent in the third quarter
alone.
The unit's pretax operating income for the first three
quarters of 2011 was $210 million, up 14 percent from last
year. It had $255 million in pretax operating income for full
year 2010.
High energy and freight costs have been a "drag" on the
unit recently, DuPont Chief Executive Ellen Kullman said during
the company's earnings conference call on Tuesday.
[ID:nN1E79N1J1]
Still, Kullman said the unit has done a "tremendous job" at
keeping margins stable near 7 percent. She praised John McCool
-- who has run the performance chemicals unit for roughly a
year -- for "making great progress" running the business.
DuPont and Credit Suisse both declined to comment.
DuPont's proposed sale was previously reported by Bloomberg
News.
Dupont shares rose 1.3 percent to close Friday at $49.36.
(Reporting by Michael Erman and Ernest Scheyder in New York;
editing by Andre Grenon, Bernard Orr)