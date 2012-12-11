Dec 11 DuPont boosted its 2012 forecast and announced a $1 billion stock buy back on Tuesday.

The chemical company now expects profit this year to be at the high end of its forecast to earn $3.25 to $3.30 per share.

Analysts expect earnings of $3.29 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of DuPont rose 2.2 percent to $44.65 in after-hours trading.