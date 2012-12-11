MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
Dec 11 Chemical maker DuPont boosted its 2012 forecast and announced a $1 billion stock buy-back on Tuesday, a positive sign that demand has begun to improve slightly for the company's Kevlar, Corian and other products.
The company will pay for the buy back with proceeds from the sale of its slow-growing car paint business to Carlyle Group LP for $4.9 billion cash.
The deal has yet to close and when it does, DuPont said it will use $1 billion to buy back stock in 2013.
The buy-back, along with the positive comments around the guidance, helped push DuPont's shares up 2 percent to $44.58 in after-hours trading.
The chemical company now expects earnings this year at the high end of a range between $3.25 and $3.30 per share. Analysts expect earnings of $3.29 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
DuPont slashed its guidance in October, previously expecting to earn at least $3.79 per share. That had analysts expecting the worse, but Tuesday's comments about earnings at the "high end" of the forecast suggest the situation is not as bad as feared.
"While we are seeing indications that market conditions are firming up in some areas, volatility and uncertainty also persist," Chief Executive Ellen Kullman said in a statement.
However, the company's titanium dioxide (Ti02) sales remain weak, executives said. Ti02 is a key paint pigment.
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.