June 13 Chemical maker DuPont said its
operating profit would fall more than it expected in the first
half of the year as a wet spring in North America and Europe
hurt its agriculture business, sending its shares down 1.5
percent.
Dupont is focusing on food and agricultural products to cut
its dependence on a weakening market for paint pigments.
The company expects its first-half operating earnings per
share to be about 10 percent below last year, Chief Financial
Officer Nicholas Fanandakis said in a statement on Thursday. The
company had forecast a 7 to 9 percent fall in April.
"Unseasonably cool, wet weather across North America and
Europe is impacting our agriculture and nutrition and health
segments' second-quarter revenues and costs," Fanandakis said.
The company also expects full-year operating earnings to be
at the low end of its forecast of $3.85 to $4.05 per share.
DuPont's agricultural business accounted for 45 percent of
its first-quarter revenue of $10.4 billion.
The company will report second-quarter results on July 23.
The stock was trading at $53.43 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Thursday morning.