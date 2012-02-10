* Business could be worth more than $4 bln
* KKR, CD&R, Advent among buyout firms interested
* DuPont shares off 1.9 pct
(Adds names of potential bidders, share price)
By Michael Erman and Soyoung Kim
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Chemical maker DuPont
has started the auction of its car paint business, which
could bring in more than $4 billion and has drawn early interest
from a number of private equity firms, according to sources
familiar with the matter.
DuPont's adviser on the deal, Credit Suisse Group,
has sent out financial materials related to the unit to
potentially interested parties, the sources said.
Reuters and other news organizations reported in October
that DuPont was considering the sale of the unit, and several
buyout firms have been preparing for the auction since late last
year. The unit could also attract interest from other chemical
companies.
Private equity firms find the unit especially attractive as
they believe costs can easily be cut to make it more profitable,
the sources said.
Still, it remains expensive for buyout firms to secure
financing, which hurts returns and could makes buyout firms shy
about offering top dollar for businesses.
Private equity firms Blackstone Group, Clayton
Dubilier & Rice and Advent International are considering bids,
sources familiar with the matter said.
Reuters reported in December that KKR & Co, Bain
Capital, TPG Capital and Onex Corp had already
made inquiries about the sale.
The performance coatings business primarily sells to Maaco
and other auto paint refinishers. Ford Motor Co and
General Motors Co are also key customers, though selling
to so-called original equipment manufacturers is not as
lucrative.
DuPont, Credit Suisse, Blackstone and CD&R declined to
comment on the matter. Advent could not be immediately reached
for comment.
DuPont's shares closed down 1.7 percent at $51.15 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Additional reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Ernest Scheyder)