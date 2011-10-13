Oct 12 DuPont Co (DD.N) is seeking buyers for
two separate businesses, a polyester-film joint venture and one
that makes powder-based paint, Bloomberg reported, citing
people with knowledge of the matter.
DuPont is being advised by Goldman Sachs (GS.N) on the sale
of DuPont Teijin Films Ltd, which is jointly owned by DuPont
and Teijin Ltd (3401.T), while Greenhill & Co is the advisor on
the powder-coatings sale, Bloomberg said.
The assets will likely fetch less than $1 billion each,
Bloomberg reported.
DuPont is also considering buying the 28 percent stake it
doesn't already own in Solae LLC, its soy-products joint
venture with Bunge Ltd (BG.N), Bloomberg said. It added that
DuPont has put that process on hold while it decides whether to
merge the business with Danisco, a Danish-based maker of food
ingredients and enzymes.
Goldman, Greenhill, Bunge and Dupont were not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by
Richard Chang)