METALS-London copper maintains gains ahead of China-U.S. meet

MELBOURNE, April 6 London copper held gains on Thursday ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping, supported by Chinese demand at the start of the seasonally strongest quarter for industrial metals. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded little changed at $5,899.50 a tonne by 0156 GMT, holding 2 percent gains from the previous session when Chinese buyers returned from a long holiday wee