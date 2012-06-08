* DuPont says deals will help it develop new products
* Sees overall market for protective materials at $1 bln
* BAE unit to be sold for $18 mln in cash
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, June 8 DuPont Co said on
Friday it had acquired a unit of Britain's BAE Systems Plc
and taken a minority stake in a U.S. high-technology
start up, Nanocomp Technologies Inc, to expand its portfolio of
high-performance protection materials.
DuPont, maker of Kevlar and other advanced materials, will
acquire Tensylon from BAE Systems for $18 million in cash, BAE
Systems said. Tensylon makes a trademarked protective material
that has both ballistic armor and commercial applications. BAE
said it expected the sale to close in the third quarter of 2012.
DuPont said the new technology platforms would help it
expand its existing business and develop new products for use in
military, law enforcement and industrial applications. It put
the overall market for such materials at more than $1 billion
annually.
"This is the next phase in our plan to protect more people,
critical processes and the environment from more hazards around
the world," said Thomas Powell, president of DuPont Protection
Technologies.
Nanocomp said the financial and strategic agreement with
DuPont was "a very big deal" for the New Hampshire-based
company, which uses lightweight and incredibly strong carbon
nanotubes to build components for U.S. military and aerospace
programs. It expects sales to exceed $20 million next year.
Nanocomp Chief Executive Peter Antoinette told Reuters that
DuPont's investment would allow it to accelerate its expansion
into new and bigger markets. It would be able to tap DuPont's
experience in scaling new technologies for industrial use.
Neither DuPont nor Nanocomp gave financial details of the
agreement.
"We're placing our bets with one of the ... if not THE
premier material sciences corporations in the world," Antoinette
said.
"It also puts a stamp of approval on the technology and the
company," he said, noting that the carbon nanotubes had been
looking for a big success in the industrial market for two
decades. Now other companies would be more inclined to order
parts or materials from Nanocomp, he said.
Antoinette said DuPont had agreed to assume a share of
Nanocomp's $25 million Series C financing round that is due to
close later this year. He said Nanocomp planned to remain
independent, but could consider a public offering or a
partnership with a larger company in several years.
Nanocomp said it will use the funding to expand its
manufacturing capacity and underwrite market expansion, as it
completes its transition into a new, 100,000-square foot
production facility in Merrimack, New Hampshire.
Nanocomp makes yarn, wire, tape and sheet products using
carbon nanotubes, which can absorb microwave or radar signals,
and are incredibly conductive of electricity. It spins the tubes
into materials that are used in everything from body armor to
classified government satellites and wiring on airplanes.
The Department of Defense recently designated Nanocomp
materials as "critical for national defense."
Powell said the government's drive for greater energy
efficiency would increase demand for more lightweight and strong
materials, such as those made of carbon nanotubes. He expected
DuPont to expand its agreement with Nanocomp in coming years.
He said the current deal gave DuPont exclusive rights in the
armor protection segment, and aerospace structures.
(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)