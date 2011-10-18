* Suit alleges Monsanto infringed on corn seed patent

* DuPont asks for reimbursement, damages (Updates to add information about suit, background)

Oct 18 DuPont's (DD.N) Pioneer seed unit has sued Monsanto Co (MON.N), claiming its archrival infringed on patents that help genetically modified corn seeds germinate.

The suit, filed on Tuesday, is the latest volley in a bitter fight between the duo for dominance in the lucrative U.S. corn seed industry.

In a suit filed in United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, DuPont asks that Monsanto reimburse it for any profits gained from the sale of products made with the patents, as well as damages.

The suit did not ask for a specific dollar amount.

The patents, U.S. patent numbers 5,518,989 and 6,162,974, cover technologies that improve corn seed germination.

First filed in 1994, the patents have been used by Monsanto at its Constantine, Michigan, research site, DuPont claimed in the lawsuit.

DuPont also wants its attorney's fees reimbursed and Monsanto blocked from using the patent in the future.

A Monsanto representative was not immediately available to comment.

Separate from the patent infringement suit filed on Tuesday, the two have been locked in an ongoing court battle over a soured licensing agreement.

DuPont has accused Monsanto of illegal, anti-competitive behavior and Monsanto claims DuPont has breached business ethics and violated the terms of licensing agreements

Monsanto shares fell 0.5 percent in after-hours trading to $74.53 after gaining 2.8 percent in regular hours. The shares of DuPont closed at $44.98, up 2.7 percent.

The case is Pioneer Hi-Bred International Inc v. Monsanto Co, No. 4:11-cv-00497. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in New York and Carey Gillam in Kansas City; editing by Bernard Orr and Andre Grenon)