NEW YORK, Aug 29 DuPont (DD.N) said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a new use for insecticide traits for corn seeds that will fight above-ground pests only.

The company's Pioneer agricultural unit has received approval to sell its Optimum AcreMax Xtra insect protection as part of its "refuge-in-a-bag" offerings for corn farmers.

The product is scheduled to launch in time for the 2012 growing season, DuPont said. It will let farmers combat above-ground pests, rather than rival products which fight above- and below-ground pests.

DuPont plans to charge a premium for the product, though specific pricing will depend on geography, said Bill Belzer, DuPont's senior marketing manager for the U.S. corn market.

The company tailors its seed offerings to farmers based on location.

Genetically modified crops have been extremely popular among U.S. farmers in recent years. The Optimum AcreMax seeds feature pest-resistant traits and often produce larger yields.

Regulators, though, required farmers to also plant a "refuge" crop to prevent insects from developing a resistance to genetically modified crops.

The Optimum AcreMax product line includes a refuge crop in the bag for farmers, simplifying the planting process.

Shares of DuPont closed up 3.1 percent at $47.50 on Monday as the broader markets rallied on positive macroeconomic news.

DuPont's rivals in the fast-growing agricultural market include Syngenta SYNN.VX, Monsanto (MON.N) and Dow Chemical (DOW.N). (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder. Editing by Robert MacMillan, Gary Hill)