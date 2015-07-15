NEW YORK, July 15 Nelson Peltz, chief executive
of hedge fund Trian Fund Management, said Wednesday that losing
a proxy battle with DuPont Co has proven to be a major loss for
shareholders.
"It has been a significant loss for shareholders," Peltz
said at the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha
Conference in New York.
Peltz said, however, that he would consider buying more
shares of the company. Peltz also said that PepsiCo was
positioned to "meet or beat earnings from here on in."
Bill Ackman, head of $20 billion hedge fund Pershing Square
Capital Management, said at the conference that Peltz's biggest
mistake in the DuPont proxy battle was that he waited "too
long."
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)