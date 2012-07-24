BRIEF-KKR invests in China's Gambol pet group
* Says KKR makes its investment from its China growth fund. Further details of transaction are not disclosed Further company coverage:
July 24 Chemical maker DuPont posted a 3 percent drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday as higher costs offset a jump in revenue.
The company posted net income of $1.18 billion, or $1.25 per share, compared with $1.22 billion, or $1.29 per share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.48 per share during the second quarter.
Revenue rose to $11.28 billion from $10.49 billion.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak announced on Monday that Saudi Arabia's state oil company Saudi Aramco will invest $7 billion into an oil refinery and petrochemical project in Malaysia's southern state of Johor.
* Agreement enables argo group u.s. To underwrite a suite of physical damage and liability products for recreational marine businesses