BRIEF-Brookfield - notes announcement made by Petrobras of favorable court decision
* Notes announcement made by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. Of favorable court decision
Oct 22 U.S. chemical maker DuPont's third-quarter revenue rose 5 percent in part due to higher sales of solar panel parts and performance materials.
Revenue rose to $7.74 billion from $7.39 billion a year earlier.
Net income rose to $285 million from $5 million a year earlier, when the company recorded charges related to severance and restructuring.
Profit was 30 cents on a per share basis for the latest reported quarter.
Performance materials business makes plastics used in array of industries including packaging, adhesives and sporting goods.
SAO PAULO, March 9 Brazilian toll road operator CCR SA acquired a 15 percent stake in a subway line in São Paulo, Brazil's largest city, from construction and engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.
TRIPOLI, March 9 Libya's oil output has fallen to 620,000 barrels per day, a drop of about 80,000 bpd since clashes erupted around some of the country's major export terminals, the head of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday.