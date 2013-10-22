Oct 22 U.S. chemical maker DuPont's third-quarter revenue rose 5 percent in part due to higher sales of solar panel parts and performance materials.

Revenue rose to $7.74 billion from $7.39 billion a year earlier.

Net income rose to $285 million from $5 million a year earlier, when the company recorded charges related to severance and restructuring.

Profit was 30 cents on a per share basis for the latest reported quarter.

Performance materials business makes plastics used in array of industries including packaging, adhesives and sporting goods.