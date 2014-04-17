April 17 Chemicals maker DuPont reported a 57 percent fall in first-quarter net income due to the sale of its performance coating business, which added almost $2 billion to earnings in the year-earlier quarter.

Net income attributable to DuPont dropped to $1.44 billion, or $1.54 per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $3.35 billion, or $3.58 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell nearly 3 percent to $10.13 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore)