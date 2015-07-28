July 28 Chemical and crop company DuPont reported a 12 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a fall in agriculture earnings and a stronger dollar.

Net income attributable to DuPont fell to $940 million, or $1.03 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.07 billion, or $1.15 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 11.5 percent to $8.60 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)