BRIEF-Akzo Nobel rejects second unsolicited proposal from PPG
* Rejects second unsolicited proposal from PPG Industries Inc
Jan 28 DuPont's fourth-quarter profit doubled, driven by strong insecticide sales in Latin America and earlier seed shipments in North America, and the company announced a new $5 billion share buyback program.
The net income attributable to DuPont rose to $185 million, or 20 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $92 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue at the largest U.S. chemical maker by market value rose 3.5 percent to $7.84 billion.
* Rejects second unsolicited proposal from PPG Industries Inc
March 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Erickson Inc plan of reorganization confirmed by bankruptcy court