July 26Chemicals and seeds producer DuPont
reported an 8.5 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped
by lower costs.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.02
billion, or $1.16 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30
from $940 million, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell 0.8 percent to $7.06 billion, the company
said on Tuesday.
DuPont is merging with Dow Chemical Co in an
all-stock deal - a first step toward breaking up the combined
company into three separate businesses focused on agriculture,
material science and specialty products.
