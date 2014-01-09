Jan 9 DuPont said on Thursday that Mark
Vergano, a 26-year veteran, will become chief executive of the
chemical conglomerate's titanium dioxide business when it is
spun off next year.
Vergnano will oversee the new company and its 7,500
employees after the spinoff, set for the second quarter of 2015.
Vergnano, 55, currently oversees the unit within DuPont.
Delaware-based DuPont first announced the deal last October,
saying it would use a complex, tax-free transaction to
effectively give existing DuPont shareholders 100 percent
ownership.
The new company, which makes titanium dioxide, a popular
pigment found in products ranging from car paint to sunscreen,
is expected to be publicly traded.
Ellen Kullman will remain CEO of DuPont, which is focusing
more on agricultural products.