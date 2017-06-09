BRIEF-EnerNOC says to be acquired by Enel Group for over $300 mln
June 9 Data center company Digital Realty Trust Inc said it would buy DuPont Fabros Technology Inc for an enterprise value of about $7.6 billion.
DuPont Fabros shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.545 Digital Realty shares per share held, the companies said on Friday. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Intel extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye
* Radius Gold acquires an option on high grade gold - silver project in Chihuahua, Mexico