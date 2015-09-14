By Jessica Dye
NEW YORK, Sept 14 Chemical giant DuPont
Monday will face the first trial in litigation from residents
near one of its plants in West Virginia who have accused the
company of sickening them by emitting a toxic chemical that
leaked into their drinking water.
Carla Marie Bartlett is among the approximately 3,500
plaintiffs who have sued DuPont in federal court in Ohio, saying
they contracted one of six diseases linked to perfluorooctanoic
acid, known as PFOA or C-8. Bartlett said she developed kidney
cancer from contaminated water.
Bartlett's will be the first case to go to trial, in an
early test of potential liability for the allegedly decades-long
leak. A second trial will start Nov. 30.
While DuPont is the named defendant, a recent spin-off of
its performance chemicals segment, Chemours Co, will
cover Dupont's potential liability, according to a Chemours
spokeswoman.
The lawsuits center on DuPont's Washington Works plant in
Parkersburg, West Virginia, where the company used C-8 as a
processing aid to make products like Teflon non-stick cookware.
Plaintiffs say DuPont used C-8 at the plant since the 1950s
and continued even after learning that it was potentially toxic
and that it had been discovered in nearby drinking water
supplies in Ohio and West Virginia.
DuPont spokesman Daniel Turner said in a statement that
knowledge about C-8 has evolved over the past 15 years and that
the company has worked with regulators, employees and nearby
residents to assess and address health and safety concerns. The
company said it has phased out use of C-8 in recent years.
In 2001, residents brought a class action against DuPont
over C-8 exposure. DuPont settled in 2004, agreeing to fund
medical monitoring programs and install new water treatment
systems. It also agreed to convene a panel of scientists to
determine whether any diseases were linked to C-8.
That panel concluded there was a probable link between C-8
and six diseases: kidney and testicular cancer, ulcerative
colitis, thyroid disease, pregnancy-induced hypertension and
high cholesterol.
Class members with one of those diseases then individually
sued DuPont. The company agreed not to challenge whether C-8 can
cause those diseases, but plaintiffs still must prove it is to
blame for their individual illnesses.
DuPont said it believes Bartlett's exposure to C-8 was
insufficient to cause health problems, and that other factors,
like obesity, may be to blame for her cancer.
A lawyer for Bartlett did not return requests for comment.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Leslie Adler)