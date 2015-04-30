April 30 DuPont said Glass Lewis had reached the "wrong conclusion in failing to recommend a vote" for all 12 of its directors, a day after the proxy advisory firm backed activist investor Nelson Peltz's demand for a board seat.

Trian Fund Management LP has put up for three nominees for election to DuPont's board, besides Chief Executive Peltz himself.

DuPont has refused to add Peltz to its board and has rejected his demand to split the company's volatile materials business from the more stable units such as agriculture, nutrition and health, and industrial biosciences. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru)