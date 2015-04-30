* Glass Lewis joins ISS in backing Peltz

* Does not back Trian's other 3 nominees

* Says split not best alternative to enhance value (Adds Trian response)

April 30 DuPont criticized Glass Lewis for backing activist investor Nelson Peltz's demand for a board seat, saying the proxy advisory firm had reached the "wrong conclusion".

Glass Lewis's statement comes days after ISS also recommended board seats for Peltz and John Myers, who has been nominated by the investor's hedge fund Trian Fund Management LP.

Glass Lewis did not recommend any of Trian's other three nominees.

"We are very pleased that the two leading proxy advisory firms, ISS and Glass Lewis, have recognized that change is warranted at DuPont," Peltz said in a statement on Thursday.

The chemical maker has said it is prepared to add Myers to its board, but has refused to give a board seat to Peltz.

The company has also rejected the investor's demand to split its volatile materials business from more stable units such as agriculture, nutrition and health, and industrial biosciences.

Glass Lewis agreed with DuPont's rejection of Trian's break-up plan.

" ... Fairly convincing to us that a break up of DuPont at this juncture is likely not the best alternative to enhance shareholder value," Glass Lewis wrote in a report.

However, the advisory firm concurred with Trian's criticism of DuPont's earnings performance.

"We believe shareholders should be concerned with management's inability in recent years to meet its own long-term growth targets or its initial earnings guidance in any of the last three years," Glass Lewis said.

DuPont reported a fall in first-quarter sales last week and said it expects 2015 operating profit to be at the low end of its previously forecast range of $4.00-$4.20 due to a higher-than-expected foreign currency impact.

"We believe Trian has identified legitimate concerns at DuPont, primarily related to operational execution and management accountability," the proxy firm said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)