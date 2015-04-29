April 29 The lead director of DuPont said on Wednesday it was not a surprise that proxy advisory firm ISS recommended shareholders vote for two nominees backed by activist Trian Fund Management.

ISS on Monday recommended that shareholders vote in favor of Trian co-founder Nelson Peltz and another nominee, although it did not recommend two others. DuPont's annual shareholder meeting is set for May 13.

DuPont lead director Alexander Cutler, who also serves as chief executive officer of manufacturer Eaton Corp, said in an interview that given that ISS "has generally supported dissident slates I think in almost every individual contest," its recommendation was "not a surprise, but a disappointment."

On Monday, DuPont said ISS had reached the "wrong conclusion" in failing to recommend that shareholders vote for all 12 of DuPont's directors.

Asked if he still had confidence that DuPont would prevail in the proxy contest, Cutler, speaking after Eaton reported first-quarter results on Wednesday, said: "We have made no forecasts one way or the other. That really is going to be for shareholders to determine."

Chemical conglomerate DuPont has refused to add Peltz to its board and has rejected his demand to split the company's volatile materials business from the more stable units such as agriculture, nutrition and health, and industrial biosciences.

Trian is DuPont's fifth largest shareholder.

DuPont's board is open to a negotiated settlement with Trian, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Diane Craft)