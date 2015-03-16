(Updates with DuPont statement)
March 16 Trian Fund Management LP said there was
"strong interest" among large DuPont shareholders to add
to the chemical conglomerate's board a "Trian principal", a
reference to the hedge fund's Chief Executive Nelson Peltz.
DuPont said adding a Trian principal was "not in the best
interests of all DuPont shareholders," but it was open to having
a dialogue with Trian.
DuPont on Friday rejected Trian's proposal to add two
nominees each to its board and the board of a unit the company
plans to spin off.
The company has said it is prepared to accept one of the
fund's nominees, John Myers, in an attempt to end the proxy war.
Trian, which owns a 2.7 percent stake in DuPont, said it was
"open to discussing a realistic settlement", in a letter to the
company's board on Monday. (1.usa.gov/1wPXi3H)
The fund said it had received "positive feedback" from
DuPont shareholders regarding all of its nominees.
The activist investor is asking DuPont shareholders to elect
a "Trian principal" and three other nominees. The fund has also
identified chief investment officer Edward Garden as a "Trian
principal", or an alternative to Nelson Peltz.
"It is unfortunate you have decided not to settle this proxy
contest and instead have decided to use stockholders' money to
continue a time-consuming, disruptive, and costly campaign
against Trian," the hedge fund said. (1.usa.gov/1wPXi3H)
DuPont shares fell about 2.5 percent on the New York Stock
Exchange, after BofA Merrill Lynch downgraded the stock to
"underperform" from "buy".
The stock was trading at $78.48 on Monday morning.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Don Sebastian)