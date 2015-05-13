May 13 DuPont is expected to win a proxy fight against activist investor Nelson Peltz for board seats but the vote is likely to be very close, CNBC reported, citing sources.

Peltz's Trian Fund Management is seeking four seats on DuPont's board. (www.cnbc.com/id/102674781)

The company's shareholder meeting is under way. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru)