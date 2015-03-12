(Adds details, background)
March 12 Activist investor Nelson Peltz told
CNBC on Thursday that he was willing to accept two seats on
DuPont's board, including one for himself, which is
double the number the chemical conglomerate is willing to give
his hedge fund.
Peltz and Trian Fund Management LP, engaged in a proxy
battle with DuPont for the past six months, also want to
nominate two people to the board of Chemours, a unit that the
company is looking to spin off later this year.
The hedge fund had earlier said it wanted to nominate four
members, including Peltz, to DuPont's board. But DuPont has
offered Trian only one board seat.
"I said that didn't work then, it's not working now," Peltz
told CNBC on Thursday. Trian holds 24.6 million shares in
DuPont.
DuPont said in February that Trian had refused to consider
any proposal that did not include Peltz himself joining the
board.
Separately, Trian also sent a letter to DuPont's board on
Thursday saying the company's recent communication with its
shareholders incorrectly suggests that the hedge fund will not
work well with DuPont's board.
Trian has been urging DuPont to split its volatile materials
business from the rest of the company, an offer DuPont has
repeatedly rejected by highlighting the benefits of keeping its
units together.
The hedge fund later softened its view and said it was
"open-minded" about keeping DuPont together.
In November, rival Dow Chemical Co averted a proxy
fight with Dan Loeb's hedge fund, Third Point LLC, by agreeing
to add four independent directors to its board.
DuPont's shares were up 0.5 percent at a 17-year high of
$79.72 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The
stock has gained 7 percent this year.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Anannya Pramanick in
Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)