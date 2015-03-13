(Adds details from letter, background)
March 13 DuPont rejected hedge fund Trian
Fund Management LP's proposal to add two nominees each to the
chemical conglomerate's board and the board of a unit the
company plans to spin off, in a letter to activist investor
Nelson Peltz.
The company said on Friday that it was prepared to accept
one of Peltz's nominees, John Myers, in an attempt to end a
proxy war with Trian.
Peltz told CNBC on Thursday that DuPont's offer of one board
seat was not enough.
Peltz wants two of his fund's nominees, including himself,
on the DuPont Board and two on the board of Chemours, the
performance chemicals business DuPont plans to spin off later
this year.
Direct representation by a Trian principal cannot result in
a "mutually acceptable resolution", DuPont said in the letter,
which follows Peltz's call with DuPont Chief Executive Ellen
Kullman on March 11. (1.usa.gov/18jzhqi)
Trian, which owns a 2.7 percent stake in DuPont, has been
urging the company to spin off its volatile materials business,
a proposal that has been repeatedly rebuffed.
Since its investment, "Trian has been singularly focused on
a high-risk agenda to break up and add excessive debt to
DuPont," Kullman said in the letter.
Trian said in February that it was "open-minded" about
keeping the company together.
DuPont named two of its own nominees, Ed Breen and Jim
Gallogly, as directors last month, rebuffing Peltz's demand for
a board seat.
Peltz told DuPont that he supported Breen and Gallogly, the
company said in Friday's letter.
"With the addition of one of your current nominees, three
current DuPont directors would have your express approval and
support," Kullman said.
Rival Dow Chemical averted a proxy fight with Dan
Loeb's hedge fund, Third Point LLC, last November, by agreeing
to add four independent directors to its board.
DuPont's shares were little changed in after-market trading
on Friday.
(Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)