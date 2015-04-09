April 9 Trian Fund Management LP, which is
seeking four seats on DuPont's board, said the chemical
company's shares could be worth more than $120 by the end of
2017.
DuPont shares closed at $71.74 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday. The stock should be trading at $78.90,
according to StarMine's intrinsic valuation model, which takes
analysts' five-year estimates and models the growth trajectory
over a longer period of time.
Activist investor Trian, which owns 24.6 million DuPont
shares valued at about $1.8 billion, also on Thursday urged
shareholders to vote for its chief executive, Nelson Peltz, and
three other board nominees.
DuPont in a separate statement urged shareholders to vote
for all 12 of its existing directors.
