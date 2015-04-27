April 27 U.S. proxy advisory firm ISS has
recommended DuPont shareholders vote in favor of activist
investor Nelson Peltz and another nominee joining the chemical
conglomerate's board, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Peltz's hedge fund Trian Fund Management, DuPont's
fifth-largest shareholder with a 2.7 percent stake, has for
months criticized DuPont's underperformance.
Peltz had put up himself and three other nominees for
election to DuPont's board. DuPont had refused to add Peltz, but
had said it was prepared to accept another nominee, John Myers.
Myers is the other nominee recommended by ISS, according to
the Journal.
ISS, Trian and DuPont were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)