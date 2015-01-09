(Adds DuPont comment, background, share price)
Jan 8 Activist investor Nelson Peltz, one of
DuPont's largest shareholders, stepped up his fight to
break up the industrial conglomerate, as his Trian Fund
nominated himself and three other members to the board.
Trian Fund Management L.P., which Peltz heads, said on
Thursday that investment funds it manages own 24.3 million
DuPont shares worth about $1.8 billion. That is a 2.68 percent
stake.
"DuPont board has not held management accountable for
repeatedly missing promised revenue and earnings targets," Trian
said in a statement.
DuPont responded in a statement that its board would review
Trian's director nominees and "make a recommendation that is in
the best interest of all shareholders."
In defense, DuPont pointed to its market-beating stock
returns under its leadership team since the end of 2008 and said
its highly qualified directors are revamping the company. It has
also noted ongoing cost cuts.
In September, Trian sent a letter to DuPont urging a
breakup, saying efforts already under way to shed some of the
company's businesses were not enough to fix its
"underperformance."
Peltz has pushed DuPont to separate its agriculture,
nutrition and health, and industrial biosciences units from
those with strong cash flows but are more volatile.
DuPont, however, cites "competitive advantages" in keeping
its businesses together, with the combined power of its science
platform, global scale, market access and brand.
"Despite numerous efforts to engage constructively,
including multiple calls and meetings with our CEO, CFO and lead
independent director, Trian has chosen this path with the
potential to disrupt our company at a key stage of execution
against our plan," DuPont said on Thursday.
Trian's nominees include John Myers, Arthur Winkleblack and
Robert Zatta for election to the DuPont board at the 2015 annual
general meeting.
Zatta has been acting CEO of specialty chemicals maker
Rockwood Holdings Inc since July 2014 and Winkleblack is
on the board of consumer goods maker Church & Dwight Co Inc
and RTI International Metals Inc. Myers is CEO
of GE Asset Management, a General Electric Co subsidiary.
Trian, founded by Peltz, Peter May and Garden in 2005,
aggressively presses for change at companies it invests in. Last
year, Peltz renewed his crusade to convince PepsiCo Inc
to spin off its slow-growing beverage business from its
flourishing snacks division.
DuPont's shares have risen about 13 percent since Trian sent
the letter in September, to $74.53 at Thursday's close.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar Avik Das and Supriya Kurane
in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills and Richard Chang)