Nov 13 Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it would acquire Procter & Gamble Co's Duracell battery business.

Berkshire said Procter & Gamble will receive P&G shares worth about $4.7 billion currently held by Berkshire.

P&G said it would contribute about $1.8 billion in cash to recapitalize Duracell before the transaction.