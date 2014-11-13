NEW YORK Nov 13 Procter & Gamble Co.,
one of Warren Buffett's top portfolio holdings, is about to lose
the billionaire's influential backing at a time when it appears
the company's own fortunes have peaked.
Thursday's agreement by Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
to turn over the $4.7 billion in shares it owns in the
world's largest consumer products company in exchange for P&G's
Duracell battery business comes one day after P&G shares hit a
life-time high.
"He is basically cashing in at a 52-week high," said Doug
Kass, who runs hedge fund Seabreeze Partners Management in Palm
Beach, Florida. "He is stating in transaction that Duracell is
inexpensive and P&G stock is expensive. And accomplishing this
all in tax-efficient transaction."
Buffett's transaction provides an exit from an investment he
began making a quarter century ago, and on which he had already
been dialing back.
Under the deal, P&G will infuse about $1.8 billion of cash
into Duracell before the expected closing in the second half of
2015.
Berkshire became one of P&G's biggest shareholders as a
result of Buffett's investment in Gillette Co. P&G bought
Gillette in 2005 in a $57 billion deal that Buffett supported.
Berkshire held more than 101 million P&G shares in 2007 and cut
the stake several times since then as the consumer-goods company
faltered under previous Chief Executive Officer Bob McDonald.
Berkshire had fewer than 53 million shares as of June 30.
Although P&G shares hit a life-time high of $89.88 on
Wednesday, they have underperformed the market. Since its market
bottom in March 2009, P&G has doubled in price. That pales next
to the 147 percent gain in P&G's peer sector, the S&P consumer
staples index, and the tripling in value of the wider
S&P 500.
And P&G shares are expensive. They are trading at roughly 20
times forward earnings compared with a peer median of 18.7
times, and 16.5 times cash flow versus a peer median of 14.2.
That means P&G is more expensive than half its peers in arguably
one of the market's priciest sectors. The forward
price-to-earnings multiple for the entire S&P 500 is about 16,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
To be sure, P&G's 3.7 price-to-book ratio is cheap relative
to the 5.3 median for its peers. Buffett favors measuring
Berkshire's own worth using growth in book value per share,
instead of the stock price.
In recent years, Berkshire has shed most of its
multi-billion-dollar stakes in oil company ConocoPhillips
and Kraft Foods Inc, the latter of which has since split
into two companies.
Buffett was unhappy with Kraft's decision in 2010 to buy the
British confectionery company Cadbury.
