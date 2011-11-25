* Acrimony pervasive, expectations of deal 'at rock bottom'
* Last chance to set new terms for Kyoto Protocol
* A few glimmers of hope, but time running out
By Jon Herskovitz
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 25 Time is quickly
running out to strike a deal at global climate talks to save a
Kyoto Protocol in its death throes and make major cuts in the
greenhouse gas emissions that scientists blame for rising
temperatures, wilder weather and crop failures.
Major parties have been at loggerheads for years, warnings
of climate disaster are becoming more dire and diplomats worry
whether host South Africa is up to the challenge of brokering
the tough discussions among nearly 200 countries that run from
Nov. 28 to Dec. 9 in the coastal city of Durban.
There are glimmers of hope a deal can be reached on a fund
to finance projects for developing countries hardest hit by
climate change, and that advanced economies responsible for most
global emissions will take it on their own to make deeper cuts
at the talks known as the Conference of the Parties, or COP 17.
There is also a chance of a political deal to keep Kyoto
alive with a new set of binding targets, but only the European
Union, New Zealand, Australia, Norway and Switzerland are likely
to sign up at best. Any accord depends on China and the United
States, the world's top emitters, agreeing binding action under
a wider deal by 2015, something both have resisted for years.
"Expectations are already at rock bottom regarding
an international climate change architecture at the summit, and
there is no reason to expect any upside," said Divya Reddy of
the political risk consultancy Eurasia Group.
The Kyoto Protocol, adopted in 1997 and entered into force
in 2005, commits most developed states to binding targets on
greenhouse gas emissions. The talks in the South African city of
Durban offer delegates their last chance to set another round of
fixed targets before the first period commitment ends in 2012.
The major players are at each other's throats on extending
Kyoto. The United States still has not ratified the accord, the
world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases China is unwilling
to make any commitments until Washington does, and Russia, Japan
and Canada say they will not sign up for a second commitment
period unless the biggest emitters do too.
Emerging countries insist Kyoto must be extended and that
rich nations, which have historically emitted most greenhouse
gas pollution, should take on tougher targets to ensure they do
their fair share in the fight against climate change.
Developing nations say carbon caps could hurt their growth
and programmes to lift millions out of poverty.
On top of the acrimony, the global financial crisis, with
mounting debt woes in the euro zone and the United States, makes
it even more difficult to find financing and for states to take
on emissions cuts that could hurt their growth prospects.
PLANET UNDER THREAT
The stakes are growing increasingly high, with many experts
calling for immediate action.
This month, two separate U.N. reports said greenhouse gases
have reached record levels in the atmosphere while a warming
climate is expected to lead to heavier rainfall, more floods,
stronger cyclones and more intense droughts.
Despite individual emissions-cut pledges from countries and
the terms of the Kyoto pact, the United Nations, International
Energy Agency and others say this is not enough to prevent the
planet heating up beyond 2 degrees Celsius.
Global average temperatures could rise by 3-6 degrees by the
end of the century if governments fail to contain greenhouse gas
emissions, bringing unprecedented destruction as glaciers melt
and sea levels rise, the OECD said on Thursday.
The warning from the OECD, whose main paymasters are the
United States and other developed economies, underscored fears
that the commitment to curb climate-heating gases could falter
at a time when much of the world is deep in debt.
RINGING HOLLOW
"It is inevitable that a lot of the key players are both
distracted and cautious about taking actions they would see as
costly," said Jennifer Haverkamp, director of the international
climate programme of the Environmental Defense Fund.
Support for the fund could ring hollow because the United
Nations says it remains an empty shell awaiting new pledges from
cash-strapped governments. Rich nations have committed to a goal
of providing $100 billion a year in climate cash by 2020, which
the Green Climate Fund will help manage. But the United States
and Saudi Arabia have objected to some aspect of its design.
South Africa has said it wants to advance an
African agenda at the conference but is seen by many diplomats
as not having the diplomatic muscle or prestige to broker
complex talks.
As the world's poorest continent, Africa is also the most
vulnerable to the extreme weather conditions and rising sea
levels brought by climate change. In the Horn of Africa, some 13
million people are going hungry due to prolonged drought. In
Somalia, the crisis is compounded by conflict.
"Agriculture is the most threatened of all sectors. It's
likely that yields in Africa will fall between 20 and 30 percent
absent very large adaptation investments," said World Bank
Climate envoy Andrew Steer.
Todd Stern, the U.S. envoy for climate change, said in a
teleconference with journalists this week that Washington was
committed to funding climate initiatives but it saw aspect of
the U.N. plans as "problematic".
Stern also said despite the differences heading into Durban,
deliberations and deadlines were powerful forces, which should
help bring about a positive outcome.
But Ian Fry, negotiator for the tiny island state of Tuvalu
that is threatened with being wiped out by rising sea levels,
said he felt COP would deliver little, with major powers to
blame.
"For small island states this is a total disaster and will
have serious implications. They are playing Russian roulette
with us with all the chambers loaded with bullets," Fry said.
(Additional reporting by David Fogarty in Singapore, Nina
Chestney in London and Brian Love in Paris; Editing by Jon
Boyle)