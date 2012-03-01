Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
March 1 Specialty pharmaceutical company Durect Corp said its partner Pfizer Inc will terminate their agreement for the development and commercialization of a patch to treat chronic low-back pain.
The patch failed to meet the main goal of a mid-stage trial in April 2011.
Pfizer acquired the rights of the drug, Eladur, through its acquisition of King Pharmaceuticals, which in turn had bought Alpharma Ireland Ltd. In 2008, Alpharma paid Durect an upfront payment of $20 million for Eladur.
Durect shares closed at 72 cents on Thursday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel) (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore)
FRANKFURT, Feb 23 Buyout firm Advent International raised the stakes in a battle for German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel on Thursday with a 3.6 billion euro ($3.8 billion) takeover offer, giving management until Monday to respond.
* Approved final order settling charges that Abbott Laboratories’ $25 billion acquisition of St. Jude Medical would likely be anticompetitive