MADRID, July 9 Spain's Duro Felguera said on Monday it would take part in a turn-key project in Argentina to build a gas power plant along with General Electric and Argentina's Fainser.

The company said the total project involved an investment of more than $700 million. The deal was worth 300 million euros ($369.21 million) to Duro Felguera. ($1 = 0.8126 euros) (Reporting By Sarah Morris; editing by Jesus Aguado)