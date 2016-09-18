By Rod Nickel
| WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 18
crops on Dave Marzolf's farm look lush and even, bearing full
kernels of the wheat used to make pasta.
On a closer look though, Marzolf's durum kernels are
infected with fusarium, a disease that produces a toxin known as
vomitoxin and has forced him to sell the crop for animal feed.
"It's garbage," Marzolf said by phone from Central Butte,
Saskatchewan. "Big crop, poor quality - now what?"
Durum, which thrives in desert-like conditions of dry, hot
days and cool nights, is processed into a coarse product called
semolina that is used to make pasta. Canada, the world's top
durum exporter, ships much of it to Italy, Algeria and Morocco.
Vomitoxin and other problems resulting from torrential rain
have also spoiled crops in France, the European Union's biggest
durum exporter.
North America's huge durum harvest has weakened prices by
one-quarter year over year, but industry officials have said
they are likely to climb as contaminated supplies are harvested.
Canada's 6.8 million tonne durum crop is its largest on
record, topping last year's harvest by 1.4 million. The 2.5
million tonne U.S. crop is its biggest in six years, exceeding
last year's harvest by 250,000 tonnes.
Much of it, however, is unsuited for food production, after
fusarium spread in humid conditions. Millers aim to limit
vomitoxin levels, which can affect flavor and processing
performance and pose a risk to humans if ingested in high
amounts.
"It wouldn't surprise me if one-third of the (Canadian) crop
would not be able to move into milling or food channels," said
Jerry Klassen, Winnipeg manager of crop trader GAP SA Grains and
Produits.
But pasta eaters may not need to swallow higher prices.
World durum supply is expected to rise by 1.3 million tonnes to
46.7 million in 2016/17, exceeding demand of 37.9 million,
according to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.
Top-quality durum sold at Saskatchewan grain elevators for
C$251.87 per tonne as of Sept. 7, up more than $2 per tonne from
a week earlier, but 24 percent lower than a year ago, according
to the provincial government.
Supply is enough now, but prices are likely to rise as the
harvest progresses, Klassen said. Already the price spread has
widened between the top quality grade and third best to C$100
per tonne, depending on the location in Canada, he said.
Normally, the spread is about C$30.
In North Dakota, the biggest U.S. durum grower, quality
looks good based on current samples, but is likely to drop as
vomitoxin-infected samples arrive from the northwestern part of
the state, said Erika Olson, marketing specialist at North
Dakota Wheat Commission.
Cash prices in the state, down 14 percent year over year,
are likely to strengthen this autumn as farmers hold off on
selling high-quality supply, she said.
"The question is, what is the level of the problem and how
will the mills and elevators be able to deal with that," said
Jim Meyer, president of St. Louis-based Italgrani USA, which
owns mills and grain elevators. "There's just a lot of unknown
there."
That uncertainty has nudged cash bids higher for U.S. durum
and sharp increases may occur in certain locations, said
Courtney Boryski, a trader at Nebraska-based Hansen-Mueller.
North American millers, including Treehouse Foods
and Ardent Mills, a joint venture of Cargill Inc, CHS
Inc and ConAgra Foods Inc, can mix varying
qualities to meet the U.S. standard for vomitoxin. But "you can
only blend so much," Olson said.
France's farm ministry last month estimated the 2016 durum
harvest at 1.4 million tonnes, down 20 percent. Quality problems
in central France would mean that production suitable for food
may only reach 1 million tonnes, one French durum broker said.
"We are going to export a lot less from France," he said.
