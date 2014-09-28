UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
(Updates casualty figures)
AMSTERDAM, Sept 28 Three people were killed, including a child, when a giant pick-up truck span out of control while attempting to perform a stunt demonstration in the Dutch city of Haaksbergen on Sunday, Dutch public television quoted the local mayor as saying.
Hans Gerritsen, mayor of the eastern city, said at least a dozen people were injured, five of them seriously.
A police spokeswoman confirmed there were casualties but could not say how many.
A video published on Facebook showed the so-called monster truck driving over a row of cars lined up for the stunt before losing control and ploughing over the barriers behind which the spectators were standing.
Helicopter ambulances were dispatched to the scene of the accident from across the entire region, including from neighbouring Germany, local media reported.
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders