AMSTERDAM, Oct 26 The Dutch finance minister on Wednesday submitted legislation for parliament's approval giving the authorities greater power to intervene in the financial sector in the event of another crisis while greatly limiting their liability.

The legislation would also ban executives at banks and insurers which received state support from being paid bonuses until the funds have been repaid in full.

The Dutch government paid out nearly 40 billion euros to rescue the domestic financial sector during the 2008-2009 credit crisis. It was subsequently criticised for acting too slowly, and some disgruntled shareholders of nationalised banks tried unsuccessfully to sue the Dutch state.

Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager's legislation includes a so-called "intervention law", proposed earlier this year, which gives the state the power to nationalise banks or insurers that are in financial difficulty.

The new law would also give the central bank the authority to transfer the operations or shares of a bank or insurer to another company if it is in severe financial difficulty.

The proposals, which De Jager has submitted sooner than expected in view of the worsening euro zone crisis, would also reduce the liability of the central bank and the stock markets authority AFM in the event of a crisis.

"They (the central bank and AFM) must be able to react quickly and vigorously to crises in the financial markets. If there was a possible risk of liability, that would limit their ability to react," De Jager said in a statement.

The state during the financial crisis nationalised ABN AMRO and the Dutch operations of Fortis, but it required a court ruling in May to determine that it did not need to compensate investors in Fortis who lost money in the crisis.

The measure included by De Jager against bonuses at banks and insurers which received state follows public and parliamentary outrage over bonuses paid to bankers after the crisis.

The legislation will apply to companies that are already on state support and companies that receive state funding in future, the minister said, adding that it would take effect from Oct. 6, the date when he announced his plan.

"Support from the taxpayer cannot be allowed to stream out in the form of variable bonuses. You cannot justify that," De Jager said.

The legislation will apply to executives at bancassurer ING , SNS Reaal , auto lease financing company LeasePlan, merchant bank NIBC, insurer Achmea, and nationalised bank ABN AMRO , he said in the statement. (Reporting By Aaron Gray-Block; editing by Stephen Nisbet)