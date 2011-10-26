* Finance ministry, c.bank to get intervention powers
* Legislation to limit liability of authorities
* No bonuses allowed at banks on state support
(Adds details)
AMSTERDAM, Oct 26 The Dutch finance minister on
Wednesday submitted legislation for parliament's approval giving
the authorities greater power to intervene in the financial
sector in the event of another crisis while greatly limiting
their liability.
The legislation would also ban executives at banks and
insurers which received state support from being paid bonuses
until the funds have been repaid in full.
The Dutch government paid out nearly 40 billion euros to
rescue the domestic financial sector during the 2008-2009 credit
crisis. It was subsequently criticised for acting too slowly,
and some disgruntled shareholders of nationalised banks tried
unsuccessfully to sue the Dutch state.
Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager's legislation includes a
so-called "intervention law", proposed earlier this year, which
gives the state the power to nationalise banks or insurers that
are in financial difficulty.
The new law would also give the central bank the authority
to transfer the operations or shares of a bank or insurer to
another company if it is in severe financial difficulty.
The proposals, which De Jager has submitted sooner than
expected in view of the worsening euro zone crisis, would also
reduce the liability of the central bank and the stock markets
authority AFM in the event of a crisis.
"They (the central bank and AFM) must be able to react
quickly and vigorously to crises in the financial markets. If
there was a possible risk of liability, that would limit their
ability to react," De Jager said in a statement.
The state during the financial crisis nationalised ABN AMRO
and the Dutch operations of Fortis, but it required a court
ruling in May to determine that it did not need to compensate
investors in Fortis who lost money in the crisis.
The measure included by De Jager against bonuses at banks
and insurers which received state follows public and
parliamentary outrage over bonuses paid to bankers after the
crisis.
The legislation will apply to companies that are already on
state support and companies that receive state funding in
future, the minister said, adding that it would take effect from
Oct. 6, the date when he announced his plan.
"Support from the taxpayer cannot be allowed to stream out
in the form of variable bonuses. You cannot justify that," De
Jager said.
The legislation will apply to executives at bancassurer ING
, SNS Reaal , auto lease financing company
LeasePlan, merchant bank NIBC, insurer Achmea, and nationalised
bank ABN AMRO , he said in the statement.
(Reporting By Aaron Gray-Block; editing by Stephen Nisbet)