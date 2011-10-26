AMSTERDAM Oct 26 The Dutch finance minister sent legislation to parliament on Wednesday to stop executives at banks and insurers which received state support from being paid bonuses until the funds have been repaid in full.

The legislation will apply to companies that are already on state support and companies that receive state funding in future, the minister said in a statement, adding that it would take effect from Oct. 6, the date when he announced his plan.

"Support from the taxpayer cannot be allowed to stream out in the form of variable bonuses. You cannot justify that," Jan Kees de Jager said in a statement.

The legislation will apply to executives at bancassurer ING , SNS Reaal , auto lease financing company LeasePlan, merchant bank NIBC, insurer Achmea, and nationalised bank ABN AMRO , he said in the statement. (Reporting By Aaron Gray-Block)