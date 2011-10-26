AMSTERDAM Oct 26 The Dutch finance minister
sent legislation to parliament on Wednesday to stop executives
at banks and insurers which received state support from being
paid bonuses until the funds have been repaid in full.
The legislation will apply to companies that are already on
state support and companies that receive state funding in
future, the minister said in a statement, adding that it would
take effect from Oct. 6, the date when he announced his plan.
"Support from the taxpayer cannot be allowed to stream out
in the form of variable bonuses. You cannot justify that," Jan
Kees de Jager said in a statement.
The legislation will apply to executives at bancassurer ING
, SNS Reaal , auto lease financing company
LeasePlan, merchant bank NIBC, insurer Achmea, and nationalised
bank ABN AMRO , he said in the statement.
(Reporting By Aaron Gray-Block)