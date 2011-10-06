AMSTERDAM Oct 6 The Netherlands is prepared to support its banks if necessary, although the Dutch financial sector is in a relatively good state, finance minister Jan Kees de Jager said on Thursday.

De Jager said Dutch banks have limited exposure to sovereign debt, especially Greek bonds.

"The Dutch banks have in comparison to Dexia limited expansion into peripheral member states and that makes a great difference. Dutch banks are much better capitalised than many other banks in Europe," the finance minister told the Dutch parliament. (Reporting By Aaron Gray-Block)