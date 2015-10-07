AMSTERDAM Oct 7 Increased volatility on global financial markets, partly prompted by China's economic slowdown, could pose a risk to Dutch banks and insurance firms, the Netherlands' central bank said on Wednesday.

The warning came in a generally upbeat assessment of the Dutch financial sector in the bank's twice-yearly Financial Stability Review that stressed the banks' improved resilience since the 2008 global financial crisis.

"Growing turbulence in China could affect Dutch banks via indirect channels, for example by losses of other systemically important banks and from exposure to countries that are very dependent on China," the Dutch National Bank (DNB) said.

Fears for China's economy, the world's second biggest, deepened in the third quarter, wiping billions of dollars off share prices worldwide and battering commodity prices.

However, Dutch banks' direct exposure to China is modest, at around 20 billion euros.

The DNB report also highlighted the risk to Dutch banks' newly cleaned-up balance sheets from signs of slowing demand for office and retail space in the Netherlands.

"While banks have become less vulnerable on commercial property since the balance sheet reviews, these trends could lead to the building up of new risks," it said.

The DNB's financial stress index, on a broad downward trend since late 2011, when the European Central Bank began intervening to reduce the financing strains of the eurozone's peripheral countries, has started ticking up again this year.

On a more positive note, the DNB said Dutch banks needed to raise only 2.6 billion euros ($2.91 billion) in core capital by 2019 to meet Basel III liquidity requirements.

The Dutch government hopes this year to return ABN Amro (IPO-ABN.AS), the country's second largest bank, to the market after its nationalisation in 2008 at the height of the crisis.

The Netherlands' banking sector has been dramatically scaled back since the financial crisis, in which three of its four main banks had to be bailed out, partly due to overexposure to the highly leveraged Dutch property market.

ING, the Netherlands' largest bank, has since paid back the emergency financing it received at the time and is well on the way to selling its remaining minority stake in NN Group, its former insurance subsidiary.

In Wednesday's review, the DNB repeated its warning that the prolonged period of low interest rates is taking a toll on insurers and pension funds, which are struggling to earn the yields they need to match their long-term obligations. ($1 = 0.8922 euros) (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Gareth Jones)