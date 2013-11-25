AMSTERDAM Nov 25 The giant mortgage portfolios
held by Dutch banks pose little risk to the country's financial
sector, despite the concern it raises among foreign investors,
the chief Dutch banking supervisor said on Monday.
Questions have hung over the Dutch financial sector's 600
billion euros of mortgages as consumer income lagged and house
prices fell 20 percent from their 2008 high. But Jan Sijbrand,
the head of the banking supervision department at the Dutch
central bank, said the mortgages were "highly defensible".
"In comparison with other European countries, the mortgage
portfolio is big", he told reporters. "But all the provisions
for the mortgage loans are based on historical observations and
default rates, and they have been back-tested."
Exposure to real estate contributed to the vulnerability of
Dutch banks in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.
The Dutch government had to buy ABN Amro back from British
bank RBS and provide emergency funds to ING. Earlier
this year, the government nationalised SNS Reaal when it failed
to raise enough capital to cover losses from real estate loans.
Sijbrand said mortgages represented a substantial amount of
risk on bank balance sheets. But he said the margins banks were
earning from the mortgages more than compensated for the risk.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Larry King)