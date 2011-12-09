AMSTERDAM Dec 9 Dutch banks which pay
their executives excessive bonuses face a more punitive tax rate
as part of a new levy that the Dutch government wants to
introduce as early as mid-2012, the finance ministry said on
Friday.
The Dutch state spent nearly 40 billion euros when it
either nationalised or bailed out several financial institutions
during the 2008 crisis, including the giants of Dutch banking --
ABN AMRO and ING -- as well as insurer Aegon
and SNS Reaal.
Those decisions prompted considerable public anger,
particularly when some bankers at the bailed-out financial
institutions subsequently received generous bonuses.
The decisions made during the crisis have come under close
scrutiny in recent weeks as the various bankers and officials
from the central bank and finance ministry have been called
before a parliamentary commission for questioning.
Early next year, the commission will report on the lessons
learned from the 2008 financial crisis. Meanwhile, the euro
zone, including the Netherlands, is in the middle of another
financial storm, Europe's debt crisis.
The new bank levy, which is expected to raise about 300
million euros a year, will be levied at a rate of 0.022 percent
on short-term debt and 0.011 percent on long-term debt, the
finance ministry said in a statement.
But it said that the tax would be 5 percent higher if the
bank pays its directors bonuses which exceed 100 percent of
their annual salary.
The government said in July that it planned to introduce the
new tax. .
