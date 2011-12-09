AMSTERDAM Dec 9 Dutch banks which pay their executives excessive bonuses face a more punitive tax rate as part of a new levy that the Dutch government wants to introduce as early as mid-2012, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The Dutch state spent nearly 40 billion euros when it either nationalised or bailed out several financial institutions during the 2008 crisis, including the giants of Dutch banking -- ABN AMRO and ING -- as well as insurer Aegon and SNS Reaal.

Those decisions prompted considerable public anger, particularly when some bankers at the bailed-out financial institutions subsequently received generous bonuses.

The decisions made during the crisis have come under close scrutiny in recent weeks as the various bankers and officials from the central bank and finance ministry have been called before a parliamentary commission for questioning.

Early next year, the commission will report on the lessons learned from the 2008 financial crisis. Meanwhile, the euro zone, including the Netherlands, is in the middle of another financial storm, Europe's debt crisis.

The new bank levy, which is expected to raise about 300 million euros a year, will be levied at a rate of 0.022 percent on short-term debt and 0.011 percent on long-term debt, the finance ministry said in a statement.

But it said that the tax would be 5 percent higher if the bank pays its directors bonuses which exceed 100 percent of their annual salary.

The government said in July that it planned to introduce the new tax. . (Reporting By Sara Webb and Gilbert Kreijger. Editing by Jane Merriman)