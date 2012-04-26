AMSTERDAM, April 26 A Dutch parliamentary debate on the 2013 budget was postponed on Thursday afternoon because the care-taker government needed more time to send a budget plan to the Lower House, a parliament spokesman said.

The debate, which needs to make clear whether there is majority support in parliament to cut the 2013 budget deficit, is now scheduled to start at 1600 GMT instead of 1300 GMT, the parliament spokesman said.

The Dutch government, which collapsed at the weekend over failed budget talks with its ally Freedom Party, was trying to find common ground with opposition parties to agree a budget that would cut the deficit before an EU deadline and help ease uncertainty across the euro zone. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)