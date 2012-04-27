THE HAGUE, April 27 The Netherlands can introduce some of the new budget proposals before elections take place on September 12, the Dutch finance minister said on Friday.

Jan Kees de Jager said he expected the increase in value added tax to take effect from October 1.

"I want to discuss as many tax measures before the summer recess," De Jager told reporters. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)